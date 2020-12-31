Advertisement

Teen killed by hunter while stargazing with girlfriend in Pennsylvania park

A hunter was charged with homicide after shooting and killing a teenager who was stargazing in Nockamixon State Park a few days before Halloween.
Nockamixon State Park
Nockamixon State Park(Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS/WVLT) - A hunter was charged with homicide after shooting and killing a teenager who was stargazing in Nockamixon State Park, located in Pennsylvania, a few days before Halloween.

The hunter, Kenneth Troy Heller, made his first court appearance Wednesday after the incident, which occurred October 24.

According to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, Heller thought he was firing at an animal and did not mean to shoot and kill 18-year-old Jason Kutt. Kutt was shot once in the back of the head while sitting with his girlfriend. He died two days later.

CBS News reported that Kutt’s girlfriend said she saw a man dressed in bright orange hunting gear leave the area at the time. Investigators said the suspect and victim did not appear to know one another.

Heller was being held in Bucks County jail without bail.

