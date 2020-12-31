Video captures speeding car, rapid gunfire in North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Video taken from a front porch camera shows a black car drive by a home on Moses Avenue in Knoxville, firing shots December 30.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Moses Avenue for reports of a shooting at around 4 p.m. A juvenile boy told police he was outside his residence when a black vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. He was grazed in the hip, police said, but refused treatment or transportation to a hospital.

In the video sent to WVLT News, you can see a black vehicle drive by a home and hear the shots as people in front of a residence scatter.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with officers, and the incident is now under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212.

