Loudon County man called 911 after suspect accused of shooting at deputies was found in his home, investigators say

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office released video Thursday afternoon showing the harrowing moments when a suspect fired shots at deputies.

The deputy’s dashcam video shows a suspect firing shots during a chase through Loudon County.

31-year-old Devin D. McGuire was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder following a manhunt overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Authorities said McGuire allegedly leaned out of the window of a vehicle and fired 20 to 30 shots at LCPD and LCSO officers with an AR-15 rifle.

McGuire was arrested Monday morning around 8 a.m

Loudon County officials praised the four officers involved in the arrest, saying one of them is just 21-years-old.

Three deputies were from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and one was a Lenoir City Police officer.

The sheriff’s office said a citizen helped take McGuire into custody after he fled the scene. A man reportedly found McGuire in his home and immediately called 911.

McGuire has a criminal history in Rutherford County and Knox County.

A woman identified as Asia Gillispie was also taken into custody following the chase.

Investigators reportedly found drug paraphernalia and multiple weapons in the vehicle. McGuire was not authorized to be in possession of the weapons due to a prior felony conviction.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir City Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the manhunt.

