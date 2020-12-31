Advertisement

Loudon County man called 911 after suspect accused of shooting at deputies was found in his home, investigators say

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office released video Thursday afternoon showing the harrowing moments when a suspect fired shots at deputies.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office released video Thursday afternoon showing the harrowing moments when a suspect fired shots at deputies.

The deputy’s dashcam video shows a suspect firing shots during a chase through Loudon County.

31-year-old Devin D. McGuire was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder following a manhunt overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Authorities said McGuire allegedly leaned out of the window of a vehicle and fired 20 to 30 shots at LCPD and LCSO officers with an AR-15 rifle.

McGuire was arrested Monday morning around 8 a.m

Loudon County officials praised the four officers involved in the arrest, saying one of them is just 21-years-old.

Three deputies were from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and one was a Lenoir City Police officer.

The sheriff’s office said a citizen helped take McGuire into custody after he fled the scene. A man reportedly found McGuire in his home and immediately called 911.

McGuire has a criminal history in Rutherford County and Knox County.

A woman identified as Asia Gillispie was also taken into custody following the chase.

Investigators reportedly found drug paraphernalia and multiple weapons in the vehicle. McGuire was not authorized to be in possession of the weapons due to a prior felony conviction.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir City Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the manhunt.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Sevier County Power Outages
Power outages continue in Sevier County, prompting hotel search
Video from a porch camera shows a drive-by shooting on Moses Avenue in Knoxville
Video captures speeding car, rapid gunfire in North Knoxville shooting
Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle...
Wisconsin medical center worker intentionally removed 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Fake hazardous device prompts evacuation of Nashville neighborhood
Federal court upholds new trial request for Pilot executives
Authorities searched a home in Antioch, Tenn., on Saturday in connection with the investigation...
Voicemail from girlfriend of Nashville bomber reveals warning to police
What you need to know for Friday's alert.
Showers to downpours to start the new year