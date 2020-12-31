Voicemail from girlfriend of Nashville bomber reveals warning to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - WVLT’s sister station NewsChannel 5 uncovered a chilling voicemail from the girlfriend of presumed Nashville bomber, Anthony Warner.

Attorney Ray Throckmorton told WTVF that he dropped everything after he received the voicemail from his client who was threatening suicide in August of 2019.

“I arrived and I thought my client was going to harm herself,” said Throckmorton. “She was incredibly upset about a friend of hers who had been harrassing or threatening her.”

According to WTVF, the friend she spoke of was Anthony Quinn Warner who investigators believe to be responsible for setting off a suicide bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

In the voicemail left for Throckmorton, his client made it clear that she wanted to stop Warner from hurting a large number of people, according to an exclusive NewsChannel 5 report.

“I won’t have hundreds probably thousands of lives on my soul and I will shoot him in the leg if I have to,” the woman can be heard saying. “And God don’t make me shoot somebody. I’m going to call him over here and I’m going to record. I don’t have proof but I know what he is doing. And I’m afraid for my life and everybody else’s.”

Throckmorton told WTVF he believes he and his client did everything they could, but they feel “the ball was dropped.”

When police arrived at the woman’s home, they determined she was in need of psychological evaluation and she voluntarily went for that purpose, but Metro Nashville Police Cheif John Drake said officers were unable to obtain sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant.

According to police records obtained by WTVF, the woman had two unloaded pistols that belonged to Anthony Warner and she wanted them out of her house.

Throckmorton told WTVF he remains in contact with the woman and she knew exactly what had happened on Christmas morning.

“When she woke up Christmas Day she picked up the phone and immediately called the FBI,” said Throckmorton.

