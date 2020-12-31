Advertisement

Wisconsin medical center worker intentionally removed 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle...
Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.(Eduardo Munoz | Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Aurora Medical Center in Wisconsin says the individual who removed more than 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine admitted to doing so intentionally Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the medical center said it learned that 57 vials of the vaccine were removed from a pharmacy refrigerator overnight.

An immediate internal review led investigators to believe the removal was caused by “inadvertent human error” however, the individual in question admitted Wednesday that they had done so intentionally.

Aurora Medical Center says authorities have been contacted and the incident is under further investigation.

“We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” the medical center said in a release. “This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us.”

Clinicians were still able to administer some of the vaccine from the vials within the allowable 12 hour post-refrigeration window.

Once the vaccine is thawed, it cannot be refrozen.

Copyright 2020 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Investigators search for motive in Nashville bombing
Nashville bomber deeded home to former UT student
Sevier County Power Outages
Power outages continue in Sevier County, prompting hotel search
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

Video from a porch camera shows a drive-by shooting on Moses Avenue in Knoxville
Video captures speeding car, rapid gunfire in North Knoxville shooting
Video captures speeding car, rapid gunfire in North Knoxville shooting
Video captures Speeding car, rapid gunfire in North Knoxville shooting
Telescope night sky
First meteor shower of 2021 appears first weekend of January
Nockamixon State Park
Teen killed by hunter while stargazing with girlfriend in Pennsylvania park