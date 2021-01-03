Coronavirus cases surpass 634,000 in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released data on COVID-19 in the state.
Each day, the health department releases numbers on deaths, cases, recoveries and hospitalizations.
Jan. 7
Cases: 634,237
Deaths: 7,492
Hospitalizations: 3,351
Inactive/Recoveries: 555,634
Total tests: 5,756,109
Jan. 6
Cases: 625,237
Deaths: 7,381
Hospitalizations: 3,332
Inactive/Recoveries: 548,838
Total tests: 5,716,342
Jan. 5
On January 5, the health department began reporting on vaccinations.
Cases: 617,649
Deaths: 7,267
Hospitalizations: 3,246
Inactive/Recoveries: 539,207
Total tests: 5,686,467
Vaccinations: 169,070
Jan. 4
Cases: 612,250
Deaths: 7,168
Hospitalizations: 3,213
Inactive/Recoveries: 530,494
Total tests: 5,673,239
As of January 3, 2021, Tennessee had reached 608,297 total cases, 7,025 total deaths, 3,176 current hospitalizations and 526,966 recoveries from the virus.
Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:
- Avoiding contact with people who are sick
- If you are sick, stay home
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue
- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
