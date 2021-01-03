Coronavirus cases surpass 634,000 in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released data on COVID-19 in the state.

Each day, the health department releases numbers on deaths, cases, recoveries and hospitalizations.

Jan. 7

Cases: 634,237

Deaths: 7,492

Hospitalizations: 3,351

Inactive/Recoveries: 555,634

Total tests: 5,756,109

Jan. 6

Cases: 625,237

Deaths: 7,381

Hospitalizations: 3,332

Inactive/Recoveries: 548,838

Total tests: 5,716,342

Jan. 5

On January 5, the health department began reporting on vaccinations.

Cases: 617,649

Deaths: 7,267

Hospitalizations: 3,246

Inactive/Recoveries: 539,207

Total tests: 5,686,467

Vaccinations: 169,070

Jan. 4

Cases: 612,250

Deaths: 7,168

Hospitalizations: 3,213

Inactive/Recoveries: 530,494

Total tests: 5,673,239

As of January 3, 2021, Tennessee had reached 608,297 total cases, 7,025 total deaths, 3,176 current hospitalizations and 526,966 recoveries from the virus.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

