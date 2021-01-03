Advertisement

Coronavirus cases surpass 634,000 in Tennessee

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Nashville Health Department has put in place a mask mandate beginning Monday to help battle the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (KTUU)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 3, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released data on COVID-19 in the state.

Each day, the health department releases numbers on deaths, cases, recoveries and hospitalizations.

Jan. 7

Cases: 634,237

Deaths: 7,492

Hospitalizations: 3,351

Inactive/Recoveries: 555,634

Total tests: 5,756,109

Jan. 6

Cases: 625,237

Deaths: 7,381

Hospitalizations: 3,332

Inactive/Recoveries: 548,838

Total tests: 5,716,342

Jan. 5

On January 5, the health department began reporting on vaccinations.

Cases: 617,649

Deaths: 7,267

Hospitalizations: 3,246

Inactive/Recoveries: 539,207

Total tests: 5,686,467

Vaccinations: 169,070

Jan. 4

Cases: 612,250

Deaths: 7,168

Hospitalizations: 3,213

Inactive/Recoveries: 530,494

Total tests: 5,673,239

As of January 3, 2021, Tennessee had reached 608,297 total cases, 7,025 total deaths, 3,176 current hospitalizations and 526,966 recoveries from the virus.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

