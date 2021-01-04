Advertisement

Gray days ahead: Ben Cathey following three storms this week

Those that live outside the valley have the best chance to watch snow fall this week
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chilly weather, gray skies, and three compact storms are here for most of the next week. “Normal” early January weather is here to stay!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are rolling in from the storm based way up north in Canada. That brings us spotty and really light rain Tuesday – but also keep morning temperatures from truly bottoming out Tuesday morning.

There will be some fog, a deck of low clouds, and light rain for the first half of Tuesday, and a temperature range throughout the valley from 38°-48°.

As this system plows through, temps will actually drop through the late afternoon. We’re getting below freezing later in the day in the Smoky Mountains, which could lead to mountaintop snow late Tuesday. The rest of us don’t have anything to worry about, snow-wise.

Onto Wednesday. There are a lot of clouds later in the day, but there’s a small window to see the International Space Station from 6:51-6:55 a.m. Those with the best chance to see the ISS are east of Interstate 75. The clouds are here in a hurry, and we’re still around 48°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next storm up (two of three) is arriving Thursday. A quick window of light snow and sleet late morning heralds the start of a cold rain. Most of what we see on Thursday is ‘gross’ rain. It’s chilly, breezy, gray, and 48 degrees.

This turns into a snowy mix with rain on Friday. Friday shapes up to be our best chance at snow beyond the mountains, but where is sticks, well, it’s still too early to know for sure.

The weekend dries out but it’s quite chilly. The mornings start out frosty and below freezing. The third storm of the week is back Monday, with more high-elevation snow.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on our local forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.
East Tennessee man accused of murdering baby
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017

Latest News

Light snow and low clouds make for a cold shot in Wears Valley, TN
Another rain to snow mix starts the week
Still damp outside.
Cloudy and cold Saturday ahead
In beautiful Cades Cove
Cold, wet, snowy start to the weekend
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve
WVLT First Alert continues, with some still see more snowfall and others rain to wintry mix...
First Alert Friday: tracking rain to snow and cold