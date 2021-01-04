Gray days ahead: Ben Cathey following three storms this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chilly weather, gray skies, and three compact storms are here for most of the next week. “Normal” early January weather is here to stay!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are rolling in from the storm based way up north in Canada. That brings us spotty and really light rain Tuesday – but also keep morning temperatures from truly bottoming out Tuesday morning.

There will be some fog, a deck of low clouds, and light rain for the first half of Tuesday, and a temperature range throughout the valley from 38°-48°.

As this system plows through, temps will actually drop through the late afternoon. We’re getting below freezing later in the day in the Smoky Mountains, which could lead to mountaintop snow late Tuesday. The rest of us don’t have anything to worry about, snow-wise.

Onto Wednesday. There are a lot of clouds later in the day, but there’s a small window to see the International Space Station from 6:51-6:55 a.m. Those with the best chance to see the ISS are east of Interstate 75. The clouds are here in a hurry, and we’re still around 48°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next storm up (two of three) is arriving Thursday. A quick window of light snow and sleet late morning heralds the start of a cold rain. Most of what we see on Thursday is ‘gross’ rain. It’s chilly, breezy, gray, and 48 degrees.

This turns into a snowy mix with rain on Friday. Friday shapes up to be our best chance at snow beyond the mountains, but where is sticks, well, it’s still too early to know for sure.

The weekend dries out but it’s quite chilly. The mornings start out frosty and below freezing. The third storm of the week is back Monday, with more high-elevation snow.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on our local forecast!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.