Knoxville drops further on list of worst cities for most coronavirus per capita

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville has dropped even further on the data charts for the worst cities with the most coronavirus cases per capita.

Just a few weeks ago, Knoxville was ranked No. 1 according to White House Data, before it fell to third. As of January 10, Knoxville is ranked fifth.

Knoxville ranked No. 5 as worst COVID-19 cases (White House Report)

According to the data, Knoxville has 6,259 cases per 100,000. The new data comes as Tennessee saw more than 7,000 deaths related to coronavirus. Data from the Tennessee Department of Health showed an additional 7,419 cases , bringing the state total to more than 650,000, along with 3,085 current hospitalizations as of January 10.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 653,869 as of January 10, 2021 including 7,785 deaths, 3,085 current hospitalizations and 565,197 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 16.31%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/nmmQcIzEfz — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 10, 2021

You can find the new White House data here.

