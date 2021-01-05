Advertisement

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test is available on Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can now take a COVID-19 test that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration from the comfort of your home.

An at-home coronavirus testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The FDA gave emergency-use authorization for the Dxterity test last month.

One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

These kits are not new, but this is the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According the Amazon’s website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
With the RV industry really hot, developers of the Pigeon Forge Margaritaville brand say they...
Margaritaville RV Resort coming to East Tennessee

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to reinstate COVID-19 travel rules, add South Africa to restricted list
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
President Joe Biden repealed a ban on transgender military members on Monday.
Biden repeals transgender ban
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits
President Joe Biden repealed a ban on transgender military members on Monday.
Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military