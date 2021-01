KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a 14-year-old girl has been found.

According to KPD, Alanna Gray went missing on January 4.

Wednesday night, police said Gray had been located and was no longer considered missing.

Update: Alanna Gray has been located and is no longer considered missing. As always, thank you for helping to spread the word. https://t.co/8peiPIIbUY — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 7, 2021

