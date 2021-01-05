Slushy storms rolls in on First Alert Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine will be fickle with overcast skies over the next several days.

Our WVLT First Alert Day arrives on Friday, as winter’s third accumulating snow event comes in to the valley, plateau, and mountains. It’s going to be messy overall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Grab the ice scraper Wednesday morning. Frost is likely as we dip below freezing. Keep it handy all week because chilly weather is here to stay many of the next several mornings.

There’s a brief clearer window to see the Space Station. It’s overhead from 6:51 to 6:55. Soon after dawn, however, the clouds are back! Heather and Ben have been dropping the high temperature Wednesday afternoon. Now even getting to 45° could be a challenge. Still, we’re dry, even if clouds are sometimes dark enough to look like rain.

Onto Thursday, where afternoon frigid rain is here. On the nose of that rain, there may be some sleet. The Thursday/Friday storm is still coming but it takes a slightly more-southerly track. That’s important locally because it allows even colder air to reach us Friday.

Friday starts with a messy mix of rain to sleet and snow. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain turns to snow on Thursday evening. We have a First Alert Weather Day Friday for everyone, as things turn slushy, and that may slow down traffic. Right now it doesn’t look like a repeat of the Christmas Eve snow storm. Still, snow could stick in the Valley, Plateau, into NE Tennessee, SE Kentucky, and especially in the mountains.

Rain will linger the longest in the Tennessee River Valley on Friday morning but we fully expect a change-over to snow and some of that snow will stick. Yes, it’s still too early to know how much. That southern storm track will pick up more Gulf moisture and the cold air should be stronger. Many will see snow sticking to grassy areas, roofs, and metal surfaces, at a minimum.

Saturday is chilly, only at 40 degrees. That’s even with sunshine. Sunday is also a crisp day, but marginally warmer. Monday brings a few more snowflakes.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

