IRS says ‘Status Not Available’ message means you won’t receive stimulus payment automatically

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many eligible Americans who have not yet received their stimulus payment are left wondering what to do.

The Internal Revenue Service released a tool called “Get My Payment” to help those who are eligible find out the status of their stimulus payment. But for many, the results on the page are cause for more questions than peace of mind. Here’s what to do if you receive one of the following results:

Status Not Available

According to a report from CNBC, the IRS said Tuesday night that users who continue to get this message will not receive their payment automatically.

Individuals will have to wait to receive the payment with their tax return, according to a statement from the IRS.

“The IRS advises people that if they don’t receive their Economic Impact Payment, they should file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return to get their payment and any refund as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Payment issued to incorrect bank account

If the Get My Payment tool shows your stimulus check was deposited into an incorrect account, individuals will have to wait for the financial institution to return the payment to the IRS so that the money can be reissued. The IRS advises those looking to resolve the payment issue not to contact the IRS because phone workers only have access to the same information available on the Get My Payment website.

Payment mailed but not received

According to the IRS, if a mailed payment was undeliverable, you’ll need to wait 14 days.

“If you haven’t received your payment within 14 days of the payment date, check Get My Payment periodically. If the IRS receives your payment back because the Post Office was unable to deliver it, we’ll update your payment status to ‘Need More Information.’”

If you believe the address on file with the IRS is incorrect, you can change it on the website.

According to a CNBC report, many Americans who filed their 2019 tax returns through H&R Block or Turbo Tax have reported experiencing issues with receiving their payments.

