Homicide investigation underway after victim in East Knoxville shooting pronounced dead

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead following a shooting on Wednesday.

Police said they have upgraded the investigation into the fatal shooting to a homicide investigation.

According to KPD, officers responded to a shooting on Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 44-year-old Harry Upshaw inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Upshaw was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Officials said Upshaw died as a result of his injuries.

The incident is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Officials said they will continue to pursue all active leads and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

