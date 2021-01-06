New options coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- If you head to Sevier County, Sevierville says stop downtown and check out what’s new. In 2021 there are all new reasons to visit downtown from historical walking tours to a new streetscape project and new dining options.

Construction crews put the finishing touches on a new restaurant opening in just three weeks on Bruce Street.

“Our bar area, coming along nicely, I’ll have tile on the wall and tables on the side,” said owner David Rule. “The black is part of the background canvas so we can bring a lot of the pops of color, we’ve got a lot of brass, stone tops on the bar.”

The Appalachian will open on January 26 and offer Appalachian influenced menu options with a modern twist.

The new restaurant is just part of the vision many in downtown Sevierville have had for years. They hope to bring life back to downtown through preserving the history.

“To emphasize the historical nature of downtown we decided to freshen things up and really took it back to how it was in its heyday,” said Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber. “We are really there with downtown Sevierville, we have got so many things to see and do here and more are on the way. So I think people who come now will enjoy activities and people who come six months from now will have even more.”

Streetscape is finished with wider sidewalks, new landscaping and new murals.

One, near the new restaurant, depicts this one of a young girl getting a burger for the Red’s Café. Could that be Dolly Parton?

New mural in Downtown Sevierville (WVLT)

“We’ve got some great murals like the one on my left depicting Red’s Café, and a young girl enjoying a burger there. Who? Maybe Dolly, we don’t know. But we’ve got so many great nods to the history of downtown Sevierville that people can come and enjoy here,” said Marr.

Sevierville says there are more plans for food, shopping and entertainment to come.

While downtown, stop by and see Dolly. The bronze statue of Sevierville’s own Dolly Parton is perched on the corner of the courthouse lawn and is a popular photo spot for thousands of visitors each year.

For shopping ideas you can visit Gardenia Cottage Home to explore home décor ideas and find something unique at Green Olde Deal Antique Mall.

“For the past seven years the Sevierville Commons Association has pitched a vision of a Downtown that would include unique and high-quality places for both locals and tourists to spend time and create memories,” said developer Austin Williams.

“It’s very exciting to see that vision coming to reality with the businesses currently in downtown, along with the events we host. Based upon conversations we’re having with other potential businesses, I believe 2021 will see a lot of exciting growth for Downtown Sevierville.”

