“I’m a little scattered (with) adrenaline:” Rep. Burchett calls rioting at US Capitol ‘criminal’

Representative Tim Burchett released a statement calling rioting at the United States Capitol by President Trump supporters "criminal."

Rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

“The rioting at the U.S. Capitol is disgusting and criminal,” Burchett said. “The President needs to publicly tell his supporters to stop or else people are going to get hurt or possibly die. Thank God for the United States Capitol Police officers working to get the situation under control; they have families just like we do.”

WVLT News anchor Ted Hall spoke with a shaken Tim Burchett moments after he evacuated the senate floor.

“I’m a little scattered...adrenaline...I was the last house member off the floor. Trying to get folks out...panicking was crazy,” Burchett started off.

Burchett said he saw rioters inside the Capitol building while he and other lawmakers were being evacuated. He said ‘protesters’ is not the word to describe these people.

“They’re not protesters. They’re thugs. They’re a bunch of idiots. They are criminals,” said Burchett.

Burchett says with everything going on, he didn’t let panic overtake him. He said he was able to safely lead himself and other lawmakers to a secure location.

“I’m prayed up. I’m not afraid of dying. I know where I’ll be if I close my eyes...I’ll be with my folks and Jesus,” he said.

Burchett said Wednesday, Capitol Hill did not look like the America he has known for years, “It looked like a banana republic out there, like something you’d see on the history channel in black and white”.

No lawmakers reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries, but one person believed to be a protester was shot and killed inside the Capitol building during the riot.

