Alabama woman accused of burning child

Alabama police charged a woman with abuse after a child was reportedly injured.
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/WVLT) - Alabama police charged a woman with abuse after a child was reportedly injured.

Montgomery police said 28-year-old Mary McQueen was charged with abuse after a child was burned and bruised.

An arrest affidavit said the charges are related to an incident that happened Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The child was found to have multiple burn marks on the wrist and lower hand along with bruises and marks on the legs and feet.

WSFA reported McQueen was taken into custody Wednesday.

