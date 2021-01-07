Blount Co. Schools closed due to inclement weather threat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Schools will be closed for all virtual and traditional learners due to the incoming inclement weather threat.

Online and in-person classes are canceled on Friday, Jan. 8 for all Blount County students.

School officials said the decision was made as a result of the forecast and potentially hazardous driving conditions.

The school system joins Knox County Schools which moved all students to online learning on Friday, due to the weather threat.

WVLT’s First Alert begins tonight, as rain moves in and changes to sleet and snow in the higher elevation

