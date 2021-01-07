Clinton City Schools closed for in-person, virtual tomorrow due to weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clinton City Schools is the latest East Tennessee School system to announce closures due to incoming inclement weather.

School officials said all Clinton City schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 8 for virtual and distance learning.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 11.

Knox County Schools and Blount County Schools also announced closures due to the severe weather threat.

WVLT’s Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said rain showers will begin Thursday evening and transition to sleet and snow overnight. Stay up to date with the latest here.

