East Knox County home engulfed in flames after reported electrical problems

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Knox County home went up in flames Thursday afternoon after occupants of the home reported having electrical problems.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the home located at 7000 Flint Gap Rd. around 3:38 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said they found a small house “heavily involved with fire and the occupants had self-evacuated prior to fire department arrival.”

Occupants of the home told Rural Metro firefighters that they were having electrical problems with an appliance before the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

