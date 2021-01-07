Advertisement

East Tenn. deputy recognized as ‘top cop’

LCSO Deputy Cole Rogers
LCSO Deputy Cole Rogers(LCSO)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Loudon County Sheriff’s deputy has been recognized as one of East Tennessee’s ‘top cops’.

The ‘top cop’ recipients are chosen every year by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. The members of law enforcement are chosen from across the state based on “their notable performances in the areas of traffic safety, impaired driver detection and looking ‘beyond the ticket’ for traffic-related stops that lead to the discovery of other crimes that would have otherwise gone undetected had it not been for a traffic violation stop,” according to a release.

The top cops were honored at a “COVID-friendly” ceremony outside of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy in Maryville.

LCSO Deputy Cole Rogers was named “East Tennessee Deputy of the Year” at the ceremony.

“Deputy Rogers, who is a 2017 graduate of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy, led LCSO in impaired driving arrests in 2020 and is continually one of LCSO’s top felony arrest performers. Rogers, who also serves as one of the agencies field training officers, is assigned to LCSO’s Third Squad Patrol Division and was nominated by his direct supervisors for his commitment to traffic safety and finding impaired and intoxicated drivers on Loudon County’s roadways,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Tennessee award winners are selected by a Georgia Highway Safety Office committee, and Georgia recipients are chosen by representatives in Tennessee.

