East Tennesseans carried on with day as Capitol scene unfolded

Inside Gambuzza’s Barbershop conversations steered away from politics
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many consider their hairdresser, barber, or stylist someone they can turn to, to confide in.

”I’m kinda like everyone’s free therapist you know I’m the kinda person everyone comes up to and tells their views and what’s affecting them,” said Melissa Lawson a barber at Gambuzza’s Barber Shop.

Inside Gambuzza’s on Northshore Drive, Wednesday’s conversation tended to steer away from what was happening in the nation’s Capitol.

”It was a good way, I haven’t been following too much but to just relax and chill out a little bit,” said Customer Robert Callori.

TVs line almost every station inside the barbershop, and this day it helped keep minds at ease.

”We have all men here, and most men like sports so you can kind of tend to keep conversation towards whatever sport is in season, and it’s kind of easy,” said Lawson.

Lawson and Callori both learned via their interviews with WVLT News what was unfolding, however, both said they planned to look when they had the chance.

”I guess when you’re not directly involved in that environment if you’re not involved in it you just sort of stay away, at least when you’re getting your haircut or something,” Callori said.

The barbershop Wednesday, served as a getaway after normally being a place to get all of the day’s tea.

