FBI searching for East Ridge bank robber

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man suspected of robbing the Regions Bank in East Ridge, Tennessee.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, investigators said a man went into the bank and jumped on the counter and began going through the teller drawers. Officials said the suspect fired a shot and ran away on foot.

No one was injured.

The suspect was described as having a thin build and was approximately 6′0 feet tall. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a gray toboggan and a black face mask

Anyone with any information is asked to call FBI Knoxville at 865-544-0751.

