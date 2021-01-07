FBI seeks to identify individuals in D.C. violence

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLT) - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are attempting to identify individuals involved in the violence at the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media that show the riot and violence in Washington D.C. Lawmakers were forced into hiding when the mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election.

Following the riot, authorities reported four people have died.

Officials asked people to submit their photos and videos here.

