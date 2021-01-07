Finding hope in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re having trouble finding hope through these times, an Irish author wants to offer his life experiences as a way to help.

Ruairí McKiernan is the author of the bestselling book “Hitching for Hope - A Journey into the Heart and Soul of Ireland.”

The book is a reflection of his trip he took hitchhiking through Ireland, listening to people and learning about their stories. The book is also a memoir reflecting on his 20 years’ work as a trailblazing social leader, including the seven years he spent as one of the President of Ireland’s appointees to the Council of State, the Irish president’s advisory body.

On Saturday, January 9th at 4 pm ET people in Knoxville are invited to join an uplifting conversation with McKiernan. The free online event is being hosted by Knoxville Irish Society with the support of Chelsea Green Publishing and Culture Ireland.

“What I‘ve really learned is hope is a choice in many ways, and it’s a choice we have to make collectively and individually... it requires courage and it requires action. I put that on the collective, it requires our communities to rally with each other, for each other, but it also requires government it requires policy it requires a whole society.”

The author, who is also an award-winning charity founder and mental health campaigner, will be coming live from his County Clare home near the Cliffs of Moher on the west coast of Ireland.

McKiernan, originally from Cootehill, County Cavan in the Irish border region was previously named by the Ashoka global foundation as one of the top 10 change-makers in Ireland. He is the founder of the pioneering SpunOut national youth organization, a Fulbright Fellow, a regular contributor to the Irish media, and host of the chart-topping Love and Courage podcast. He is also a passionate and sought after public speaker and has worked with youth and community organizations throughout Europe, the US, Canada and Australia.

McKiernan was scheduled to be on a US book tour this summer but was forced to cancel due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

For more information and free registration, a link can be found at on his website.

