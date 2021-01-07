First Alert Friday: tracking rain to snow and cold

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds are here late Thursday. By Thursday night we’ll get rain. By Friday morning, we’ll have wet and heavy snow. Keep reading for details on the WVLT First Alert Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Almost our entire area is now covered by some form of winter ‘alert.’ The Winter Storm Warning now covers much more than just the Smoky Mountains, and the Winter Weather Advisory carries over for the rest of our counties.

Regular rain showers increase this evening, coming up from the Southwest. We start our WVLT First Alert tonight, as rain moves in and changes to sleet and snow in the higher elevations. This stays mostly rain, expect in Cumberland County and the Smoky Mountains, until around 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Friday morning brings the highest impact to most of our area as the rain and wet bursts of snow begin around 3:00-5:00 a.m. in the foothills. The transition to snow should begin along the Interstate 75 corridor closer to 6:00 a.m. We’re very likely to go back-and-forth between rain, snow, and even some sleet. The mid-level system powering this will strengthen snow falling hard across much of Monroe, Cocke, Blount, and Sevier Counties through the morning drive. Visibility will be reduced and, with road temperatures just above freezing during this storm, it will not take much for roads to become slippery. Expect snow-covered roads across much of the Valley, but especially in the Foothills and NE Tennessee by 8:00-9:00 a.m.

Yes, with snow turning back into rain, some of the wet snow will melt. Caution is needed on the roads all day Friday. That’s because, as cold air pipes in around lunchtime Friday, the rain will turn back into more fluffy snow. Roads could become covered again with snow by late afternoon, though mostly in our northeastern counties (we’re talking Grainger, Cocke, Hawkins, and Hamblen here).

With Winter Storm Warnings in place, here's where snow will stick. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday night’s low of 28 degrees, can easily create new patches of ice on roads that were previously just wet.

The weekend clears out and stays chilly. Saturday is partly cloudy, with a high of 40 degrees. There may even be some cold-cloud flurries and some early day snow in the mountains.

Black ice is here for Sunday. Sunday morning is very cold in the low 20s, and then mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees.

Monday comes with rain showers again, and a chance to see that change to snow showers Monday night. This is not as much of a ‘powerhouse’ storm like the First Alert Friday system, but it could bring more widespread lighter snow.

There’s a few mountain-top snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday but the rest of us are partly cloudy and a typical chill.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

