Former Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker announced he has committed to the University of Tennessee.

The transfer announcement came Thursday in a social media post showing a painting of him sporting a Vols football uniform in Neyland Stadium.

Committed pic.twitter.com/C4fWJPxuuQ — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) January 7, 2021

“Dream chasing is an occupation, those with the job understand the process of manifestation. Committed,” he wrote.

Hooker joins the Vols after three years with the Hokies, staring in 24 games, ESPN reports. He leaves the Hokies with a 63.1% completion percentage, 2,894 passing yards, 37 total touchdowns and seven interceptions, according to ESPN.

Hooker’s transfer announcement comes after QB Jarett Guarantano and backup QB J.T. Shrout entered the transfer portal last month.

