Honoring our veterans in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you missed out on sponsoring a wreath for 2020′s Wreaths Across America, you can already start supporting this year’s effort.

Now through January 15th, for every wreath sponsored they’re giving another wreath for free. Wreaths are $15 you can donate here.

Every year thousands of wreaths adorn veteran’s headstones at the veteran cemeteries in town.

