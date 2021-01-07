Honoring our veterans in 2021
You can support Wreaths Across America early this year.
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you missed out on sponsoring a wreath for 2020′s Wreaths Across America, you can already start supporting this year’s effort.
Now through January 15th, for every wreath sponsored they’re giving another wreath for free. Wreaths are $15 you can donate here.
Every year thousands of wreaths adorn veteran’s headstones at the veteran cemeteries in town.
