Kentucky lawmakers advance bills to limit governor’s emergency powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced bills to limit the governor’s emergency powers and to keep businesses open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures are on the fast track in the opening days of the 2021 session.

A House committee on Wednesday advanced the bill allowing businesses and schools to stay open if they comply with federal virus-related guidelines.

The measure is a priority of House Republicans. A Senate committee later approved a bill to limit the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers.

