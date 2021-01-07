Knox County Health Department moves two benchmarks to ‘yellow’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released new data benchmarks Thursday with two categories being reduced from “red” to “yellow.”

The benchmarks for community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time and sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days were lowered to “yellow.”

KCHD said the change was made due to faster testing turnaround times and lower daily case increases in recent days.

However, the benchmarks for sustained or increased public health capability and health care system capabilities remained “red” as the health department said contact tracing efforts remain difficult due to case volumes.

Hospital systems remain on the brink of going over capacity with just 16 ICU beds in the region. Knox County saw three consecutive days of record-breaking hospitalization numbers earlier in the week.

Charity Menefee said officials are expecting surges from Christmas and New Year gatherings to hit in the next week.

