Knox County Schools switch to virtual learning due to inclement weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will move to online learning on Friday, Jan. 8 due to incoming inclement weather.

School officials said the decision was made based on forecasted severe weather and the potential for hazardous road conditions.

Students are instructed to log on to their Chromebooks and be prepared for virtual instruction at the normal start of the school day.

Teachers and staff members will also work remotely.

Students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

