Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler unveiled a new design for the Knox County Sheriff Departments’ cruisers.

”I hope the community also understands that the changing of this. Yeah, it looks good on the cars, but we’re not changing, and what I mean is we’re still here for the community, we’re still here for them,” said Sheriff Spangler from a podium flanked by two new units.

The new design has the ‘thin blue line’ in “SHERIFF” letters on the side of a white Durango and Charger.

While unveiling the new rides, Sheriff Spangler also addressed how his department is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and said he will not require his employees to get a vaccination.

”No, I will never require that someone take something for whatever reason that is. I will encourage anyone to make that for themselves, that’s how I’ve made it for people in this agency,” said the sheriff.

Additionally, he also addressed Wednesday’s actions at the United States Capitol.

”The actions, I don’t care if it’s things that happened yesterday or if it’s all the riots that happened before. None of it’s called for, none of its called for we all have our opinions and thoughts on things and it used to be, used to be we all sat down and talked about it and now, just my opinion is and I think its the same from everyone I’ve heard, Mayor Jacobs made a statement how appalled he was by the actions and I’m the same way,” said Spangler.

The new design will not be an additional cost to taxpayers. Old cruisers will be phased out as standard new orders come in, and new vehicles draped in the new design.

Because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on automakers, the department is waiting on orders from 2019, and 2020 with 35 vehicles outstanding, upon arrival all will be outfitted with the new markings.

