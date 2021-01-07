Lady Vols open SEC play against No. 13 Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (6-1, 0-0) finally opens Southeastern Conference play on Thursday, as No. 13 Arkansas (10-2, 1-1) comes to Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols, who are receiving votes in the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls, and the Razorbacks tips at 6:30 p.m. ET in UT’s first game since it defeated Lipscomb Dec. 28.

Kellie Harper‘s squad paused team activities on Dec. 29 and had contests vs. Texas A&M and Kentucky postponed last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the program. Tennessee met all SEC Return To Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force requirements and resumed full team activities on Jan. 5.

Arkansas comes into Thursday night’s match-up on the heels of a 91-88 home victory over Missouri on Sunday. The Razorbacks’ only losses are to (then) No. 12/11 Maryland on Nov. 29 and to (then) No. 13/11 Kentucky on Dec. 31. Their biggest win was an 83-78 home triumph over (then) No. 4/4 Baylor on Dec. 6 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Lady Vols’ only setback came at West Virginia, 79-73 in overtime, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. UT’s biggest win was a 66-58 road victory over Big Ten favorite (then) No. 15/15 Indiana.

Tennessee is 5-0 at home this season. Combined with a 2-0 record at TBA at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, the Lady Vols are looking to claim their eighth straight contest on The Summitt and extend their longest home win streak of the Harper era.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.