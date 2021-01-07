Mayor Jacobs says he was ‘appalled and disgusted’ at Capitol riots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he was “appalled and disgusted at the images coming out of the Capitol yesterday.”

In a statement released Thursday morning, Mayor Jacobs reacted to the riots that took over the Capitol building Wednesday and left four people dead.

“We have just lived through a summer of the worst riots and civil unrest in a generation. Sadly, the issue isn’t confined only to hometown streets, but has permeated our society and even extended to hallowed institutions as illustrated by two members of the United States House of Representatives nearly coming to blows on the chamber floor Thursday morning. Everywhere we turn, we see frustration, anger, divisiveness, political opportunism and resentment,” Jacobs said.

According to Jacobs, in order to move forward, people have to “learn to listen to one another, to respect one another, to work together when we can and to agree to peacefully disagree when we can’t.”

“There is simply no other way,” Jacobs said. “I believe this has to start with each of us as individuals and within our local communities.”

