Nashville police searching for missing 13-year-old

Nashville police are searching for the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen December 20.
Nashville police are searching for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen...
Nashville police are searching for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen December 20.(WTVF)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Nashville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen December 20.

Police said 13-year-old Ja’Mya Boyd was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Kothe Way. She reportedly left home with her school laptop and an iPad, WTVF reported.

Investigators said she received a ride to her grandmother’s that morning, but did not have any contact with her grandmother. She later called her grandmother from an unknown number.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 615-862-8600.

