Nashville police searching for missing 13-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Nashville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen December 20.

We are continuing to look for 13-yr-old Ja'Mya Boyd who was last seen Dec. 20 at her Kothe Way home. It appears she got a ride to her grandma's on Trinity Lane on the same day but did not see her. Please help us find Ja'Mya. If you have any information call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/a4Y2Ir0Ycb — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 7, 2021

Police said 13-year-old Ja’Mya Boyd was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Kothe Way. She reportedly left home with her school laptop and an iPad, WTVF reported.

Investigators said she received a ride to her grandmother’s that morning, but did not have any contact with her grandmother. She later called her grandmother from an unknown number.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 615-862-8600.

