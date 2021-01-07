One hurt in Washington County industrial fire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a fire at Hexpol Compounding in Washington County, according to a report from WJHL.

State Route 353 in Washington County is closed due to the fire, according to TDOT. Washington Couty EMA asked the public to avoid the area.

“Please avoid Old State Route 34 in front of Hexpol Compounding as emergency crews battle that fire,” said Washington Couty EMA in a Facebook post.

The Jonesborough fire department released a statement on the fire saying,

“Jonesborough and other area Fire Departments are working a large commercial structure fire in the area of Old State Route 34 and Judge Vines Road near the Five Points Round-a-Bout. There are multiple emergency units in the area and parts of OSR 34 will be shut down. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The condition of the person who was hurt remains unknown.

Officials warned farmers in the area not to let livestock drink from Little Limestone Creek due to runoff from the fire, according to WCYB.

