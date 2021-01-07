Police pursuit in Knoxville leads to capture of possible shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department pursued and captured the driver of a vehicle that matches the description of a vehicle connected to a December 30 shooting that occurred on Moses Avenue.

Police said officers spotted a black Chevy Malibu January 6 at around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of McSpadden Street and W. Oak Hill Avenue. Police said they tried to stop the driver, but they fled and traveled north on I-275 before exiting onto Clinton Highway.

Investigators said the pursuit continued and eventually ended in the area of Cecil Avenue near Citrus Street. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran, but was later taken into custody.

Police said they saw a bag being tossed from the vehicle. Inside, they said, was an assault-style weapon and a large amount of narcotics.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Eric Carvin. Two adults and two juveniles were also in the vehicle and were later released.

Carvin had 17 outstanding warrants, KPD said. He was also charged for felony evading, reckless endangerment, child endangerment and faces charges for weapons and drugs.

Police said no charges have been filed in connection to the Moses Avenue shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

