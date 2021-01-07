Reward offered in east Tennessee elk poaching case

CLAIRFIELD, Tenn. (AP) - Officials are offering a reward for information about the poaching of an elk in an east Tennessee wildlife management area.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Wednesday that it has been unable to develop leads in the illegal killing of an elk found Dec. 31 in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County.

A hunter found the dead elk, which had been shot. Officers said parts of the elk, including the head, had been removed, leading them to believe it was likely an antlered bull.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction.

