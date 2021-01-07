Scammer posing as Blount County deputy, sheriff’s office warns

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam making rounds.

BCSO said a scammer is posing as a sheriff’s deputy and harassing citizens with calls. According to reports, the scammer claims to be “Investigator Clark.” The sheriff’s office said they do not employ any such person.

“Please do not become a victim of this criminal activity,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. The sheriff’s office said if you receive a call like this one, hang up.

The sheriff’s office said if you receive a call like this, call Blount County Dispatch at 865-983-3620.

