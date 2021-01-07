Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Schools across East Tennessee have announced closures due to upcoming inclement weather.

WVLT’s Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said rain showers will begin Thursday evening and transition to sleet and snow overnight. Stay up to date with the latest here.

The following schools announced closures on Friday:

Knox County Schools

Knox County Schools will move to online learning on Friday, Jan. 8 due to incoming inclement weather. Students are instructed to log on to their Chromebooks and be prepared for virtual instruction at the normal start of the school day. Teachers and staff members will also work remotely. Students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

Clinton City Schools

School officials said all Clinton City schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 8 for virtual and distance learning. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 11.

Blount County Schools

Online and in-person classes are canceled on Friday, Jan. 8 for all Blount County students.

Anderson County Schools

Anderson County Schools will be closed for in-person and virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 8. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 11.

Campbell County Schools

Campbell County Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 8

Loudon County Schools

Loudon County Schools will be closed tomorrow Friday, January 8.

Roane County Schools

Roane County Schools will be closed for in-person and online classes on Friday, Jan. 8. The Central Office will open at 10 a.m. Friday.

Hancock County School

Hancock County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday, January 8 2021.

