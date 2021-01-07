Advertisement

Sen. Marsha Blackburn says she will vote to certify election results

Her announcement came Wednesday night after lawmakers reconvened to tally the electoral college results.
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following riots and violence on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn said in a social media post that she would be voting in support of certifying the presidential election results.

Her announcement came Wednesday night after lawmakers reconvened to tally the electoral college results.

The certification of the results halted as rioters broke into the capitol building and lawmakers had to be evacuated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A Springfield tax expert talks about some of the things you need to know when you get the...
IRS says ‘Status Not Available’ message means you won’t receive stimulus payment automatically
If you head to Sevier County, Sevierville says stop downtown and check out what’s new.
New options coming to Sevierville
Heather tracking the change from rain to snow
First Alert Friday: tracking rain to snow and cold

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Protest
DC police offer reward for identifying people involved in Capitol riot
Nashville police are searching for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen...
Nashville police searching for missing 13-year-old
Students discuss Capitol Hill Chaos
Berean Christian School students, teacher discuss Capitol Hill chaos
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather