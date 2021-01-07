Sen. Marsha Blackburn says she will vote to certify election results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following riots and violence on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn said in a social media post that she would be voting in support of certifying the presidential election results.

I will vote in support of certifying the electoral college results. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 7, 2021

Her announcement came Wednesday night after lawmakers reconvened to tally the electoral college results.

The certification of the results halted as rioters broke into the capitol building and lawmakers had to be evacuated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.