Some Trump Cabinet members begin to whisper about invoking the 25th Amendment

Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at...
Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.(Julio Cortez | AP)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
(CBS/WVLT) - Following a violent riot at Capitol Hill that left one person dead, some of President Tump’s cabinet members have begun whispering about whether to move forward with formal proceedings to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office just days before his term ends, CBS News reports.

According to CBS, such conversations are in the early stages, and nothing has been formally presented to Vice President Pence.

The vice president has not had much contact with other members of the cabinet, though CBS reported that he did speak with Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley about activating National Guard troops.

