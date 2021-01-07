TBI searching for man wanted for criminal homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a man wanted for criminal homicide.

According to TBI, James Edward Cowan, 28, is now listed on the TBI’s Most Wanted List. Cowan is wanted out of Nashville for criminal homicide.

Officials are offering a $4,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨Most Wanted Alert 🚨 James Edward Cowan has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. The 28-y/o is wanted by the Metro Nashville Police Department for criminal homicide. If you know where James Cowan is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered. pic.twitter.com/ZywmcdUsUh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 7, 2021

