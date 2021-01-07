Advertisement

TBI searching for man wanted for criminal homicide

According to TBI, James Edward Cowan, 28, is now listed on the TBI’s Most Wanted List.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a man wanted for criminal homicide.

According to TBI, James Edward Cowan, 28, is now listed on the TBI’s Most Wanted List. Cowan is wanted out of Nashville for criminal homicide.

Officials are offering a $4,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

