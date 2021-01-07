Teen leukemia survivor paying support forward

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly a year after leukemia nixed her dance tryouts for the University of Tennessee Dance team, Josie Fellers is back at it again. She is thinking of a new tryout routine and building her strength with personal trainer Leah Braden at Kinetic Performance Training.

“We can get her ready to not only build her endurance but get her flexibility back and her strength as well,” said Braden, who said Fellers has an exceptionally good disposition, “Everything is done with a smile and an amazing attitude.”

Fellers’ mom, Shellie, said it wasn’t easy letting her daughter go back to a strenuous training routine, which is what she knew her daughter wanted after spending much of 2020 in the hospital. “She had four rounds of chemotherapy. She spent in total almost 90 nights at Children’s Hospital, I think it was 86 to be exact.”

The Fellers family grateful for all of the community support, including prominent yard signs and orange bows in neighborhoods around Oak Ridge. They used funds from that effort to help other sick kids at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. I met several other young patients,” said Fellers, who turned 18 just as she completed chemotherapy treatments in the fall of 2020.

Fellers has been asked to serve as 2021 Girl of the Year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She hopes to raise funds and awareness for fighting childhood leukemia.

Fellers is just a semester behind at the University of Tennessee, planning to start classes now in January 2021. She is also determined to earn her spot on the UT Dance Team. “I’m in remission, so that means I’m cancer-free. But five years out is when I can officially say I’m cured.”

Younger sister Olivia, who works out with her sister at the gym, said, “I’d like to be as strong as her and as brave as her and have courage like her.”

