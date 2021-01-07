Tennessee Rep. Fleischmann in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Representative Chuck Fleischmann announced he is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
Fleischmann said he learned of his close contact who has tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night.
Rep. Fleischmann was among the lawmakers evacuated from Senate and House chambers when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building following a protest in support of President Donald Trump.
“I am currently non-symptomatic & since becoming aware of my exposure to the virus I have been in quarantine, following CDC guidelines, & in contact w/ the Attending Physician,” Fleischmann tweeted.
