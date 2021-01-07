Advertisement

Three pets killed in Knoxville apartment fire

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department said three pets were killed in an apartment fire Thursday morning.

According to a release KFD responded to The Park Apartments at 2120 Adair Dr. just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

One unit in the building was on fire, but firefighters were able to quickly put it out and prevent damage to eight other units connected to it.

Three pets who were inside the apartment that caught fire died due to being trapped in the smoke-filled environment. KFD did not say what type of animals the pets were.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Power was discontinued to two units in the building due to the fire.

Everyone except the pets was able to get out of the building safely.

