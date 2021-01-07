Advertisement

TWRA offering $5K reward for information on poached elk in East Tennessee

(KCNC via CNN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the reward for information on a poached elk in East Tennessee has doubled.

The reward has increased from $2,500 to $5,000.

According to TWRA, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation matched the reward originally offered by other wildlife organizations.

The Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the NWTF and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association originally offered $2,500 for information relating to the incident.

The elk was found in Claiborne County on Dec. 31, 2020. TWRA officers said the elk had been shot within a few days of when it was found.

According to reports, multiple parts of the elk were removed from the scene including the head.

TWRA officials said they have taken multiple calls related to the incident but do not currently have any solid leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow at (615)571-4792.

