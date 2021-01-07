Advertisement

UT announces temporary COVID-19 restrictions for spring semester

The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee students will soon return to campus for the start of the spring semester. UT officials announced new guidelines in place as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

UT will continue with some restrictions that began in the fall including, weekly saliva COVID-19 testing and limited in-person events. The campus-wide mask mandate and social distancing guidelines will remain in place for the spring semester.

According to university officials, dining halls will be carryout only and visitors will not be allowed in dorms or Greek housing.

“As we return to our work and studies, our country and communities are experiencing a surge in cases, and we must continue to be vigilant in preventing the spread of the virus,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “We learned a lot this fall about how to help keep our campus safe, and we will be expanding some of these programs and strategies this spring.”

Students will return to campus on Jan. 20 with hybrid in-person and online classes.

The university canceled spring break in an attempt to reduce the number of students traveling and returning to campus.

Plowman will resume weekly live-streamed COVID-19 updates on Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m.

