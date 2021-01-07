Advertisement

UT football halts new hires as internal investigation continues

The university has two Kansas-based attorneys to help its compliance staff investigate possible impermissible benefits offered to some recruits.
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee leaders will not make any new hires for its football program or extend current assistant coaching contracts until an internal investigation into possible recruiting violations is complete, according to WVLT media partner Chris Low.

The university has two Kansas-based attorneys to help its compliance staff investigate possible impermissible benefits offered to some recruits.

“It’s a probe that will continue into next week and maybe into the end of next week,” Low said Thursday.

ESPN reported last month that employees in the athletic department’s compliance office began conducting interviews with players, coaches and recruits, among others inside the program in November.

“There’s going to be a lot of speculation as to Jeremy Pruitt’s job status and where the team goes from here.”

Sophomore running back Eric Gray and quarterback Brian Maurer were held out of the last regular-season game against Texas A&M for undisclosed reasons. Sources told Low that Gray’s absence was in relation to the compliance investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A Springfield tax expert talks about some of the things you need to know when you get the...
IRS says ‘Status Not Available’ message means you won’t receive stimulus payment automatically
If you head to Sevier County, Sevierville says stop downtown and check out what’s new.
New options coming to Sevierville
Heather tracking the change from rain to snow
First Alert Friday: tracking rain to snow and cold

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Protest
DC police offer reward for identifying people involved in Capitol riot
Nashville police are searching for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen...
Nashville police searching for missing 13-year-old
Students discuss Capitol Hill Chaos
Berean Christian School students, teacher discuss Capitol Hill chaos
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather