UT football halts new hires as internal investigation continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee leaders will not make any new hires for its football program or extend current assistant coaching contracts until an internal investigation into possible recruiting violations is complete, according to WVLT media partner Chris Low.

The university has two Kansas-based attorneys to help its compliance staff investigate possible impermissible benefits offered to some recruits.

“It’s a probe that will continue into next week and maybe into the end of next week,” Low said Thursday.

ESPN reported last month that employees in the athletic department’s compliance office began conducting interviews with players, coaches and recruits, among others inside the program in November.

“There’s going to be a lot of speculation as to Jeremy Pruitt’s job status and where the team goes from here.”

Sophomore running back Eric Gray and quarterback Brian Maurer were held out of the last regular-season game against Texas A&M for undisclosed reasons. Sources told Low that Gray’s absence was in relation to the compliance investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.