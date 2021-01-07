UTC offensive line coach fired after ‘hateful’ Tweet

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football’s offensive line coach has been fired after a Tweet officials called “hateful, hurtful and untrue.”

UTC Chancellor Steve Angle said Chris Malone was no longer employed at the university in a statement:

“Yesterday Chris Malone, a UTC football coach, posted a Tweet regarding Stacey Abrams that was hateful, hurtful and untrue. Coach Malone is no longer a part of the University. UTC faculty and staff are expected to lead in a way that achieves and maintains a respectful, tolerant and civil campus environment. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga does not tolerate and unequivocally condemns discrimination and hatred in all forms.”

Other officials associated with the program called the Tweet by Malone “totally inappropriate” and the team’s head coach said it was a clear violation of the football program’s standards.

“Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention. The entire post was appalling,” said Mark Wharton, UTC Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics. “The sentiments in that post do not represent the values of our football program, our Athletics department or our University. With that said, effectively immediately, that individual is no longer a part of the program.”

“Our football program has a clear set of standards. Those standards include respecting others,” said head football coach Rusty Wright. “It is a message our players hear daily. It is a standard I will not waiver on. What was posted on social media by a member of my staff is unacceptable and not any part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for. Life is bigger than football and as leaders of young men, we have to set that example, first and foremost. With that said, effectively immediately, that individual is no longer a part of my staff.”

Malone’s Twitter account has since been deactiviated.

