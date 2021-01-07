Advertisement

Video appears to show Capitol Hill police officer taking selfie with rioter

A livestream video obtained by CNN appears to show a Capitol Hill police officer taking a selfie with a rioter inside the building during the attack on the Capitol Wednesday.
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WVLT/CNN)- A livestream video obtained by CNN appears to show a Capitol Hill police officer taking a selfie with a rioter inside the building during the attack on the Capitol Wednesday.

The snippet of livestream posted online is short, and it’s unclear what prompted, or followed, the interaction, CNN reported.

The question of the livestream comes after criticism of Capitol Hill police for not immediately arresting many people who stormed the Capitol.

CNN has reached out to the Capitol Hill Police for comment about the incident.

